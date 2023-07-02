The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $84.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $85.22.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

TJX Companies Company Profile



The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

