Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 18 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 2.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in Booking by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,700.33 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,786.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,642.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2,481.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,759.80.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.