Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 120 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,099 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after buying an additional 701,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,639,000 after buying an additional 313,686 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,830,991. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $157.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.78 and a 200 day moving average of $146.60. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.06 and a 1 year high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

