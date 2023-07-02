Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 139,486 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1,126.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,865 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 139,486 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

NYSE:F opened at $15.13 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

