International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $640,000 Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 98.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 102,365 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $3,105,677,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,208,055,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65,486.3% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 733,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 732,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.4 %

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.77.

NYSE:TMO opened at $521.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $528.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

