Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 279,800 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 279,800 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

NEE opened at $74.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

