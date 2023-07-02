Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Fastenal by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Fastenal by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.48. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fastenal



Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

