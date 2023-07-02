Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 2,999 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 110.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 12.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,574,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,572,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $193.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.71. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.65, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 209.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.64.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

