Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 370 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $226.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.51%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

