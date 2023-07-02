Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,497 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Target were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Shares of TGT opened at $131.90 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

