Seelaus Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.0% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE MRK opened at $115.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $292.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

