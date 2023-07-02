Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Coco Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.74.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $115.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $292.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.