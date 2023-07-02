Seelaus Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,287 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 59,735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $28,686,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 14,013 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 45,377.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,499,408 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 302,346 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $142,886,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $480.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $447.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $483.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.07.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

