Legacy Trust Acquires 150 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Legacy Trust boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.9 %

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $480.64 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.07. The company has a market capitalization of $447.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.88 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.39%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

