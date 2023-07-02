Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 763,825 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 987,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 763,825 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CSX were worth $29,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $621,349,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $241,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CSX by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

