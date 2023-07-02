LGT Group Foundation Sells 56,900 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,900 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Navalign LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.1% during the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “top pick” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

