Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $194.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $97.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.55. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

