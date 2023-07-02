Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $18.64 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,592 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,610 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 87,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.9% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 154,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 33,679 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at $21,065,999.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $210.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average of $48.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.