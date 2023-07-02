Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 23.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,982 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in American Express by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $174.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

