Forum Financial Management LP Sells 2,118 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Shopify by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Shopify by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Shopify by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SHOP. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $64.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.78 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average of $48.78. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

