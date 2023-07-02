JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 242 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

