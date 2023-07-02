Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.9% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 154,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 33,679 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 25,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 354,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $210.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

