Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 1,341 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,982 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of American Express by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Up 1.2 %

AXP stock opened at $174.20 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

