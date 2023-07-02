Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,844 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,058,950,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.74 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.93. The company has a market capitalization of $210.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

