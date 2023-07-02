Marcum Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in Novartis by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 32.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Novartis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 399,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services raised its position in Novartis by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $100.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $213.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.45. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

