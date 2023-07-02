UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.7% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $28,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE UNH opened at $480.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.07. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $447.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

