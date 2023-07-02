OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,385 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,219 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $51.88.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

