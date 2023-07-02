Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average is $38.24. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.