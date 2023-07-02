OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 1,461 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.9% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $28,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $480.64 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $483.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $447.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

