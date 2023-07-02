Close Asset Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 324,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,741,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.14. The company has a market cap of $207.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

