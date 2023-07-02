Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 151.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on META. Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

META stock opened at $286.98 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $289.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $735.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,407 shares of company stock worth $9,365,689 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

