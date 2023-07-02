LGT Group Foundation Boosts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 33.8% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 17,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in Newmont by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 64,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 6.5% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 70,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Newmont by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 146,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 12,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,802,760 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 1.7 %

NEM stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $61.42.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is -242.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

