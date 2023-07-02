The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,197 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its position in The Cigna Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.2 %

CI opened at $280.60 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.49. The company has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.86.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.