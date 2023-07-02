Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 4,632 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.06.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $120.25 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.03 and its 200 day moving average is $138.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

