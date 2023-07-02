Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $90.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

