Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $445.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $424.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.83. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $446.61.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.