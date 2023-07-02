Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,317 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $144.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.55 and a 200-day moving average of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $146.69. The company has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. BNP Paribas lowered Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.