Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 133,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,695,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,205.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 299,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,291,000 after buying an additional 276,946 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,077,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $445.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $332.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $424.22 and a 200-day moving average of $408.83. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $446.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

