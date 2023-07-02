Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 18,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.4% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 14,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8,082.2% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 183,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 181,122 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.79. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.