Gratus Capital LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,205.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 299,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,291,000 after buying an additional 276,946 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,077,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 515,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,816,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $445.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.83. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $446.61.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.