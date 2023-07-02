StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $12.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $445.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $424.22 and a 200-day moving average of $408.83. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $446.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

