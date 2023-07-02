Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of BCE by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 620,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,249,000 after buying an additional 429,600 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 39,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE opened at $45.59 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.70.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 137.09%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.72.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

