Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 59,772 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 79,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 121,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

