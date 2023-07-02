Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 276,946 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1,205.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,946 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.1% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $123,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $445.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $424.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.83. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $446.61. The company has a market cap of $332.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

