Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.31 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,636 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

AMAT opened at $144.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.19. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $146.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

