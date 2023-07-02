Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.31 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,636 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.3% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,140 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 149,727 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $18,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 288,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,529 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $144.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $146.69.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

