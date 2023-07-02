Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.2 %

OC stock opened at $130.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $74.22 and a 52 week high of $132.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on OC. Barclays upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,993 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

