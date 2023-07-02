iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s 5th Largest Position

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.0% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Eastern Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,077,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 515,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,816,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $445.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $424.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.83. The company has a market capitalization of $332.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $446.61.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

