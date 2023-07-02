Covenant Partners LLC Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,287 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,152.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 402,434 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 390,059 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 13,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.6% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 55,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 72,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.7% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 118,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $51.88.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

