Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,815 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.0% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

